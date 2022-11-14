Biden, Xi to meet at the sidelines of G20 summit today2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 12:55 PM IST
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will sit down for a first face-to-face interaction since the former took office
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down for a first in-person meeting today since Biden took over the White House. The meeting comes at a time when hostilities between the two countries have been rising over the past few months.