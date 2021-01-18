Biden-Harris Inauguration: What's planned for the day

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan 20, and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office for vice president, at an inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Attendance will be sharply curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Biden will participate in a socially distanced Pass in Review with members of the military on the Capitol’s East Front.

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

Biden, Harris and their spouses, along with former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives, will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden will then receive a traditional presidential escort from 15th Street in Washington to the White House. Instead of the inaugural parade past a reviewing stand in front of the White House, organizers plan to hold a televised “virtual parade across America."

The AP plans the following coverage. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan. Find the AP’s latest coverage in our Election 2020 hub.

Biden has long navigated American politics by positioning himself at the core of the Democratic Party. Wherever the power center moved, there he was, from cutting deals with unrepentant segregationists in the 1970s to winning the 2020 election with an agenda on par with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.

Trump painted a fantasy world in his presidency, starring himself. In this world, he did things bigger, better, more boldly than all who came before him while facing enemies more pernicious than any in creation. Then came his election defeat and a menacing turn in his years-long assault on the truth. SENT: 2,000 words, photos, 920-word abridged version.

Moving is challenging under the best of circumstances, even with a crew as first-rate as the staff who work in the White House residence. This year’s Trump-to-Biden moving operation is further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and an outgoing president who doesn’t really want to go. SENT: 820 words, photos.

Biden’s plans to scrap Trump’s vision of “America First" in favor of “diplomacy first" will depend on whether he’s able to regain the trust of U.S. allies and convince them that Trumpism is just a blip in the annals of U.S. foreign policy.

A look at what’s known about how Inauguration Day will unfold and how this year will be different than usual.

The public won’t see Trump’s electronic and paper records for years, but there’s long been concern that they won’t be complete, leaving a hole in the history of one of America’s most tumultuous presidencies.

The presidency is about to change in ways large and small. A look ahead to the coming week, exploring all the likely shifts in tone, substance and symbolism coming to the White House in a time of immense challenges.

President-elect Joe Biden is filling out his State Department team with a group of former career diplomats and veterans of the Obama administration.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via