Biden’s $4.5 trillion spending plan faces deficit test
- To avoid more red ink, the president has to unite Democrats behind his infrastructure and social plans and make sure tax increases aren’t repealed
President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package was financed entirely with borrowed money. Now, he is proposing to spend another roughly $4.5 trillion on infrastructure and social programs—without adding to the red ink.
“We can do it without increasing deficits," Mr. Biden said in a joint address to Congress Wednesday night, detailing a series of tax increases on the wealthy and corporations to pay for programs ranging from building charging stations for electric cars to subsidizing child care.
