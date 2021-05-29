Biden's $6 trillion budget: Social spending, taxes on business

Under Biden's plan, the debt held by the public would quickly match the size of the economy and soon eclipse record levels of debt relative to gross domestic product that have stood since World War II. That's despite more than USD 3 trillion in proposed tax increases over the decade, including an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 per cent to 28 per cent, increased capital gains rates on top earners and returning the top personal income tax bracket to 39.6 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}