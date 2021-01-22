Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biden’s agenda faces early hurdles in a divided Congress
U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden’s agenda faces early hurdles in a divided Congress

7 min read . 10:31 AM IST Lindsay Wise , The Wall Street Journal

  • GOP senators refuse to strike power-sharing deal if Democrats don’t commit to preserving filibuster; McConnell proposes Trump trial in two weeks

Democrats’ efforts to quickly confirm President Biden’s cabinet nominees and move forward with his legislative agenda collided with the reality of a narrowly divided Congress, with Senate Republicans refusing to agree to a power-sharing agreement unless Democrats promise to preserve a 60-vote threshold to advance most bills.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) remain at loggerheads, and it isn’t known when they will next meet to continue negotiations over an organizing resolution that would set the guidelines and committee assignments for the new session. The Democratic and Republican caucuses each have 50 members, although Democrats hold the Senate majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can break any ties.

