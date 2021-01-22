Biden’s agenda faces early hurdles in a divided Congress

Biden’s agenda faces early hurdles in a divided Congress7 min read . 10:31 AM IST
- GOP senators refuse to strike power-sharing deal if Democrats don’t commit to preserving filibuster; McConnell proposes Trump trial in two weeks
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Democrats’ efforts to quickly confirm President Biden’s cabinet nominees and move forward with his legislative agenda collided with the reality of a narrowly divided Congress, with Senate Republicans refusing to agree to a power-sharing agreement unless Democrats promise to preserve a 60-vote threshold to advance most bills.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) remain at loggerheads, and it isn’t known when they will next meet to continue negotiations over an organizing resolution that would set the guidelines and committee assignments for the new session. The Democratic and Republican caucuses each have 50 members, although Democrats hold the Senate majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can break any ties.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.