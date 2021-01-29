Biden’s climate goals will boost ethanol for now

The fate of U.S. oil refiners and ethanol are inextricably linked through the so-called Renewable Fuel Standard, which sets annual quotas for the quantity of ethanol and biodiesel that must be blended into transportation fuels. The burden of meeting the blending requirements falls on those that refine or import oil. Those unable to meet any given year’s quota must fulfill it by buying Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) in the open market from those who have blended gallons to spare.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in