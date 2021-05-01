Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine push faces hesitancy, variants after 100 days
The pandemic challenge is shifting after his first few months in office were focused on ramping up vaccine distribution
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The pandemic challenge is shifting after his first few months in office were focused on ramping up vaccine distribution
WASHINGTON: In his first 100 days in office, President Biden has overseen ramped up distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, reached deals for enough shots for all adults, and sent troops to staff mass-vaccination centers as part of an expanded federal effort to vanquish the pandemic.
Now, the challenges facing the president have shifted. The administration is confronting slipping demand for vaccines—complicating efforts to reach herd immunity and a return to normalcy—and a proliferation of cases in countries including India. That is heaping pressure on Mr. Biden to help the rest of the world fend off the virus. Public health experts have also warned that highly transmissible variants like the one ravaging India could risk another wave of outbreaks in the U.S. and other countries.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.