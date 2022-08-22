'Not retiring': Biden's Covid advisor Anthony Fauci says will step down in December2 min read . 09:17 PM IST
I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career: Fauci said in a statement
Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday he would step down from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and as chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden in December.
“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime."
Fauci said in a statement he would be leaving both his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and that of chief medical advisor to Biden -- though he added: "I am not retiring."
"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring," Fauci said. "After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field."
The infectious disease expert has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fauci became the face of the government response to Covid-19 as it hit in early 2020, with frequent appearances on television news and at daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-President Donald Trump. But as the pandemic deepened, Fauci fell out of favor with Trump and his officials when his urgings of continued public caution clashed with the former president's desire to return to normalcy and to promote unproven therapies for the virus.
Fauci found himself marginalized by the Trump administration, increasingly kept out of major decisions about the federal response, but he continued to speak out publicly in media interviews, advocating social distancing and face coverings in public settings before the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.
He was also the subject of political attacks and death threats and was granted a security detail for his protection.
When Biden won the White House, he asked Fauci to stay on in his administration in an elevated capacity. The president praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him."
Fauci said despite retiring from federal service he planned to continue working. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats," he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.