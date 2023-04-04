In 2020 Americans didn’t choose Joe Biden for his executive experience—he didn’t have any. Nor was there much of a record of legislative accomplishment despite the decades he had spent in the Senate. Instead, candidate Biden presented himself to voters as a bipartisan healer who would restore the customs and the culture of our politics. That’s not how he’s governed, and now some congressional Democrats are trying to prevent Mr. Biden’s trashing of a political norm that carries significant consequences.