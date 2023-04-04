Biden’s Dangerous Debt Ploy
- Generating little enthusiasm among Democratic voters, the president gambles with America’s finances to protect his left political flank.
In 2020 Americans didn’t choose Joe Biden for his executive experience—he didn’t have any. Nor was there much of a record of legislative accomplishment despite the decades he had spent in the Senate. Instead, candidate Biden presented himself to voters as a bipartisan healer who would restore the customs and the culture of our politics. That’s not how he’s governed, and now some congressional Democrats are trying to prevent Mr. Biden’s trashing of a political norm that carries significant consequences.
This column noted last week that while presiding over federal debt at historic heights, Mr. Biden holds the position that he does not need to negotiate with Congress to secure more federal borrowing authority. Presidents have routinely made concessions in return for expansion of such authority. But Mr. Biden’s press secretary recently claimed that Congress has a “duty" to enact his preferred legislation on this matter, which would authorize more borrowing and no spending restraints.
Some may dismiss the Biden position as empty posturing before the real bargaining begins. But what makes it dangerous for the country’s finances is that this debt fight is occurring while the president is preparing to run for re-election and even as many voters within his own party say they’d rather he didn’t. The desire to prevent a primary challenge from his left is driving Mr. Biden to cling to an extreme position that rules out any spending discipline.
Some congressional Democrats are obviously getting worried that it’s not just a pose. Politico’s Sarah Ferris, Adam Cancryn and Burgess Everett report today:
A group of House Democrats is secretly crafting a fallback plan to avoid an economy-rattling debt default.
The White House wants no part of it.
The rogue band of moderate Democrats has spent weeks constructing a break-glass deal with centrist Republicans in case the country goes all the way to the brink on the debt ceiling. As the summertime deadline for action approaches, they’re worried a prolonged standoff could lead to fiscal disaster...
The intraparty friction is growing as Washington’s debt crisis gets less theoretical and more urgent with each passing week. And the freelancing Democratic centrists may not have helped their cause by getting involved just as party leaders began seeing a political advantage in the fiscal fight...
This is precisely the problem for the country. Mr. Biden, who has spent roughly half a century plying his trade in the Beltway swamp, sees the federal spending challenge as a political battle to be won, rather than an issue of math that is increasingly unforgiving. Politico reports:
One centrist Democrat, who along with others addressed the talks on condition of anonymity, observed that “you’ve got party leaders in both houses that don’t want us to talk to one another."
They’re not listening to those nudges to stop talking: “None of us work for the White House. We work for our constituents. And they should start talking and negotiating," said Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), who co-leads the centrist Blue Dog Coalition.
The willingness of some Democrats to acknowledge that a negotiation is in order does not endear them to media folk. In response to the Politico story, Eric Lutz gripes at Vanity Fair that an effort by moderate members of Congress to craft a compromise could undercut the White House “bargaining position." But the problem is that the White House is stubbornly maintaining a no-bargaining position.
Moderate House Democrats will find at least one party ally on the Senate side of the Capitol. West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin wrote in a recent Journal op-ed :
America is fast approaching another needless emergency—the raising of the national debt ceiling. This impending crisis isn’t an accident but a result of the inaction of various actors who refuse to confront fiscal reality, sit down, negotiate and make hard decisions for the sake of our nation’s future. While all parties have a responsibility to negotiate in good faith, recent actions make clear to me that the Biden administration is determined to pursue an ideological agenda rather than confront the clear and present danger that debts and deficits pose to our nation.
Our national debt stands at nearly $31.5 trillion, or close to $95,000 for every man, woman and child, and represents 120% of our gross domestic product... are we seriously to believe there is no room to negotiate? Does the federal government operate so efficiently and effectively that there truly isn’t a dollar of waste, fraud or abuse? Let’s get serious.
Supporters of the Biden intransigence say that while President Barack Obama did agree to spending reforms to secure House passage of a debt-ceiling increase in 2011, Mr. Obama was able to persuade Congress to raise the limit without any reform in 2013.
Roughly $10 trillion of federal debt later, who can argue reform is no longer necessary? Kevin Freking reports for the Associated Press:
Fights over increasing the nation’s borrowing authority have been contentious in Congress, yet follow a familiar pattern: Time and again, lawmakers found a way to step back from the brink before markets began to panic and the nation risked a dangerous default on its debt.
But this year’s fight has a different feel, some lawmakers say.
It sure does. The Journal’s Kimberley Strassel noted on Friday the White House response to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s recent letter describing modest spending reform proposals:
Remarkably, Mr. Biden stiff-armed Mr. McCarthy—again. The leader of the House has now been refused any communication on the debt limit for two months—unable to get a single chin-wag or meeting with Mr. Biden, the White House chief of staff, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or even some midlevel aide.
This would be a really good time for the president Mr. Biden promised to voters in 2020 to show up at the White House. If he can’t, is there a reasonable midlevel aide somewhere in the building?