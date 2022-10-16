Biden's dating advice to young girl goes viral. Watch what he says1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 08:28 PM IST
While interacting with the college students, he tells one girl, 'No serious guys until you are 30.'
US President Joe Biden is in the news recently for various reasons, and one of them is for his dating advice to a young girl. President Biden attended an event at the Irvine Valley Community College and there while interacting with the students, he tells one girl “No serious guys until you are 30." The video of the conversation captured during the event is going viral on social media.