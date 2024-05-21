Biden's Defense of Netanyahu Undermines the ICC — and Hurts the US
Abroad as at home, in Gaza or The Hague, the United States can’t be for the rule of law only when it likes both the rules and the laws.
It came as a shock, if not a surprise. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague is seeking arrest warrants, on accusations of war crimes, for not only three commanders of Hamas but also two leaders of Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Outrageous," said US President Joe Biden, speaking for almost everybody in Israel and many in Washington. But if the US now scorns the court it helped create in the 1990s, it will undermine the international regime of law and order that it claims to defend.