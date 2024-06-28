Biden’s disastrous night stands to alter course of the election

ATLANTA :The challenge for the two candidates in Thursday’s debate couldn’t have been clearer: to be something they were not. Only one of them managed to do it.
The task for President Biden was to show vigor and coherence, and he failed utterly. The task for former President Donald Trump was to keep his cool; to an uncharacteristic extent, he did so.
Biden’s inability to make the case for his candidacy—rambling, losing his train of thought, seeming frequently confused—left Democrats stunned and shell shocked, setting off frantic recriminations behind the scenes as they scrambled to figure out a way forward.
The panicked conversations have already begun as the party grapples with the fallout. Some Democrats are privately calling for him to be replaced as the nominee.
To be sure, Trump told his usual barrage of falsehoods and exaggerations, and Biden became more sure footed as the 90 minutes wore on. Afterward, some Democrats gamely tried to refocus the conversation on what they argued was “substance" rather than “style." But there was little denying that, while an argument could be made for the incumbent and his record, Biden fell far short of making it convincingly.
The debate had been the president’s idea, a challenge issued with the words “Make my day, pal." But only a few minutes in, responding to a question about the national debt, he seemed to freeze. “Making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for—and I’ve been able to do it, the—Covid, excuse me, with—dealing with everything we have to do with—um—look, if we finally beat Medicare—" A distressed look in his eyes, the meandering Biden then simply stopped.
“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence," Trump said when given the chance to respond to a different Biden answer, on immigration. “I don’t think he knows what he said, either."
It wouldn’t be the last time the president—the oldest in history, whose competency voters view as his principal deficiency—fumbled or lost the thread. Posed a question on abortion, a favorable issue for him, he turned the focus to immigration, an unfavorable issue. He stumbled through answers about healthcare and foreign policy and Social Security. He needled Trump in juvenile terms, at one point challenging him to a golf match and seeming to ridicule his weight. When not speaking, he frequently wore an expression of indignant befuddlement, brow furrowed and mouth agape.
It fell to Trump, in a rather shocking reversal, to huffily declare, “Let’s not act like children," as Biden stumblingly flailed away at him. (“You’re a child," Biden shot back.)
The candidates did accomplish some discussion of the issues, helped by the debate’s unusual format: no whooping studio audience, microphones that were turned off between answers to prevent interruptions. Biden said Trump’s promises of tariffs and tax cuts would worsen inflation and blow up the national debt; Trump argued that his tax and regulation cuts boosted the pre-Covid economy and that Biden was responsible for inflation. Biden said Trump would sign a national abortion ban, while Trump accused Biden of favoring abortion through the ninth month of pregnancy.
But much more of the back and forth on policy centered on relitigating the candidates’ records rather than looking forward to the next four years. Biden attacked Trump for having called American soldiers “suckers" and “losers," while Trump insisted he never made the remarks described publicly by his former chief of staff. Trump repeatedly insisted, baselessly, that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was at fault for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol that led to Trump’s second impeachment. When Biden pointed out that nearly all the former top members of Trump’s administration don’t back his re-election, Trump said it was because he, unlike Biden, was willing to fire people who didn’t perform. To a question about his pledge to go after his enemies in a second term, Trump contended, “My retribution is going to be success. We’re going to make this country successful again."
Each candidate accused the other of being the worst president in American history. Trump refused to commit to unconditionally accepting the results of the election, saying only that he would do so if the election was fair and free. Biden accused Trump, the first former president to be convicted of a felony, of having “the morals of an alley cat"; Trump insisted, “I didn’t have sex with a porn star."
The debate gambit, months before such general-election face-offs are traditionally held, was Biden’s attempt to shake up a race that has appeared stalemated for months. The Biden campaign believed Trump was benefiting from being somewhat out of the spotlight and that voters whose view of Trump was unduly colored by nostalgia would recoil when confronted anew with his abrasive persona.
In the end, Biden may have succeeded in jolting the race out of its long stagnation, drawing a sharper contrast with his rival—just not in the way he wished.
Write to Molly Ball at molly.ball@wsj.com