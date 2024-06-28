Biden’s disastrous night stands to alter course of the election

But much more of the back and forth on policy centered on relitigating the candidates’ records rather than looking forward to the next four years. Biden attacked Trump for having called American soldiers “suckers" and “losers," while Trump insisted he never made the remarks described publicly by his former chief of staff. Trump repeatedly insisted, baselessly, that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was at fault for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol that led to Trump’s second impeachment. When Biden pointed out that nearly all the former top members of Trump’s administration don’t back his re-election, Trump said it was because he, unlike Biden, was willing to fire people who didn’t perform. To a question about his pledge to go after his enemies in a second term, Trump contended, “My retribution is going to be success. We’re going to make this country successful again."