Biden’s Envoy to the UN Set to Visit Border With North Korea
The US ambassador to the United Nations will travel to the North Korean border as the Biden administration looks to reaffirm support for Asian allies and draw attention to a breakdown in Security Council unity over efforts to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal.
