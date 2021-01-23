Biden’s executive orders signal collision course with GOP

Some Democrats want Mr. Biden to use the party’s newfound advantage to push the Covid-19 aid package through using a budget maneuver called reconciliation, which allows legislation tied to the budget to pass the Senate with a simple majority rather than the higher threshold of 60 votes required to advance most bills. The White House signaled Wednesday that it is open to such a move—a sign, Republicans are expected to say, that the president’s calls for bipartisanship were hollow.

