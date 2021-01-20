Biden’s first-100-days agenda targets executive orders, fresh covid aid

President-elect Joe Biden takes office this week with a far-reaching set of plans for his first 100 days, but he must grapple with narrow Democratic majorities in Congress and an unsettled country as he seeks to roll back some of his Republican predecessor’s policies and curb the pandemic.
Mr. Biden’s agenda includes some moves he can make quickly, like executive orders reversing some of President Trump’s actions and rejoining international agreements. He also has goals that require congressional cooperation, including a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package and getting cabinet nominees confirmed, that will play out as the 50-50 Senate takes up the president’s second impeachment trial over the charge that he incited the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to keep him in power.
2 min read . 10:27 AM IST
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
