Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden’s first-100-days agenda targets executive orders, fresh covid aid
PHOTO REUTERS

Biden’s first-100-days agenda targets executive orders, fresh covid aid

6 min read . 09:28 AM IST Catherine Lucey , The Wall Street Journal

  • President-elect plans to reverse some Trump policies swiftly while attempting to steer big-ticket legislation through narrow Democratic majorities in Congress

President-elect Joe Biden takes office this week with a far-reaching set of plans for his first 100 days, but he must grapple with narrow Democratic majorities in Congress and an unsettled country as he seeks to roll back some of his Republican predecessor’s policies and curb the pandemic.

Mr. Biden’s agenda includes some moves he can make quickly, like executive orders reversing some of President Trump’s actions and rejoining international agreements. He also has goals that require congressional cooperation, including a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package and getting cabinet nominees confirmed, that will play out as the 50-50 Senate takes up the president’s second impeachment trial over the charge that he incited the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to keep him in power.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US Presidential Inauguration: Joe Biden will be oldest president to take oath

2 min read . 10:27 AM IST

French A-400M tactical aircraft arrives in Jodhpur for exercise Desert Knight 21

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Covid-19: India's records 13,823 new cases in a day, active tally at 1.97 lakh

1 min read . 09:51 AM IST

This is our young India, courageous and unstoppable: Nita Ambani congratulates Team India

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.