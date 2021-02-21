Biden’s first month of covid-19 response marked by larger federal role

Biden’s first month of covid-19 response marked by larger federal role8 min read . 01:29 PM IST
- Efforts to keep mask rules in place have had mixed results, and many school districts are still grappling with a return to in-person instruction
In his first month in office, President Biden has positioned the federal government squarely at the front of the battle against Covid-19, tapping the military to staff mass-vaccination centers, joining with state and local officials to accelerate the pace of vaccinations, and requiring masks on buses, planes and federal property.
“We’re doing everything we can within the power of the presidency to make sure that people are taking the right public-health measures," said Natalie Quillian, the White House’s deputy coordinator of the Covid-19 response.
