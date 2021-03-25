President Biden will hold the first formal news conference of his presidency as his administration deals with the fallout of two mass shootings, a surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and preparations for a new economic package to push through Congress.

Mr. Biden has been touting his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law—an early major legislative achievement. His first extensive question-and-answer session with reporters Thursday afternoon comes as his promotional blitz has been overshadowed by events outside Washington.

Mr. Biden urged Congress to approve tougher gun-control measures, including a ban on assault-style weapons, following a shooting Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., in which 10 people died. That came less than a week after a gunman opened fire at spas in the Atlanta area, killing eight people.

The president also has been dealing with the flow of migrants, with apprehensions at the U.S-Mexico border on pace to hit highs not seen in two decades.

Mr. Biden announced Wednesday that he would task Vice President Kamala Harris with leading the administration’s diplomatic efforts with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to address an increase in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, at the border.

Mr. Biden’s remarks could also set the stage for his next big legislative push. The White House said the president would outline his economic agenda next week in Pittsburgh and would be meeting with his advisers in the coming days to finalize his proposals.

Administration officials have developed a multipart infrastructure and economic package that could cost as much as $3 trillion, according to people involved in the discussions. The proposals are expected to include many of Mr. Biden’s climate-change initiatives and key elements of the “Build Back Better" plan that he promoted during the 2020 campaign, such as funding for infrastructure projects.

Mr. Biden’s coronavirus relief package included $1,400 direct payments to most Americans and extensions of enhanced jobless benefits and the child tax credit.

The president has hinted that he will unveil a new goal for Americans to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. He recently fulfilled a pledge that the U.S. would administer 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days and directed states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

White House officials have recently faced questions about China following contentious high-level talks in Alaska between his administration and Beijing.

The president also faces a May 1 deadline for U.S. troops to depart Afghanistan, a timeline set under the Trump administration as part of discussions with leaders of the insurgent Taliban movement. Biden administration officials have suggested that removing troops by then will be difficult given the levels of violence.

Mr. Biden said recently that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a political ally, should resign if an investigation confirms allegations of inappropriate behavior made against him by multiple women. The governor also faces inquiries into the state’s delayed release of a full tally of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Mr. Biden’s opening news conference will come more than two months into his presidency. Most of his recent predecessors held news conferences in January or February following their inauguration, and many held joint news conferences with visiting heads of state.

President Donald Trump held his first solo news conference nearly four weeks into his presidency, while President Barack Obama’s first one was about three weeks after his inauguration.

The White House has said Mr. Biden has done more than 40 question-and-answer sessions with reporters since the start of his presidency, including a CNN town hall meeting in Milwaukee and an interview with CBS News ahead of the Super Bowl.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via