Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden’s first press conference will likely focus on border, shootings

Biden’s first press conference will likely focus on border, shootings

File Photo: Joe Biden urged Congress to approve tougher gun-control measures, including a ban on assault-style weapons
3 min read . 04:40 PM IST Ken Thomas, The Wall Street Journal

President’s remarks will also likely set the stage for his next big legislative push

President Biden will hold the first formal news conference of his presidency as his administration deals with the fallout of two mass shootings, a surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and preparations for a new economic package to push through Congress.

Mr. Biden has been touting his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law—an early major legislative achievement. His first extensive question-and-answer session with reporters Thursday afternoon comes as his promotional blitz has been overshadowed by events outside Washington.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

VC firms have long backed AI. Now, they are using it

3 min read . 04:49 PM IST

Kamala Harris gets her first major task of solving border crisis

4 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Delhi water supply: SC directs Punjab, Haryana govts to maintain status quo

1 min read . 04:40 PM IST

Covax vaccines for poor countries delayed by India: Gavi

2 min read . 04:39 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.