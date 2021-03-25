Biden’s first press conference will likely focus on border, shootings
President’s remarks will also likely set the stage for his next big legislative push
President Biden will hold the first formal news conference of his presidency as his administration deals with the fallout of two mass shootings, a surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and preparations for a new economic package to push through Congress.
Mr. Biden has been touting his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law—an early major legislative achievement. His first extensive question-and-answer session with reporters Thursday afternoon comes as his promotional blitz has been overshadowed by events outside Washington.
