Biden's Immigration Order Won't Solve the Border Crisis

Spoiler alert: The migration crisis at the US southern border will not be solved by a stroke of the presidential pen. Indeed, President Joe Biden’s staged signing Tuesday of an executive order to limit migrant access to the US at its border with Mexico amounts to a tragicomic blend of political kabuki and Groundhog Day: Even if his diktat survives the inevitable fusillade of court challenges, it comes with no appropriated funds to support its administration and enforcement. And we’ve been here before. Biden has issued well over 500 executive orders on immigration, on top of the 472 by former President Donald Trump. For all that presidential ink, encounters at the border hovered near record highs last year, and immigration understandably remains at the top of voters’ minds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fittingly enough for an election-year gambit, the partisan complaints about Biden’s order have fallen along predictable lines. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said it amounted to “too little, too late." Democratic firebrands such as Representative Pramila Jayapal characterized it as “very, very disappointing" and put Biden in the same camp as Trump.

Never mind that the order’s provisions mostly mirror proposals made in bipartisan legislation first hatched in February. The new system would halt the processing of asylum claims when the seven-day average of crossings at the border hit 2,500 per day. Processing would resume only when the seven-day average fell below 1,500 per day. Since both numbers are set well below April’s levels , the order would, in effect, drastically curtail access to asylum. It also raises the bar on the ability of those who enter the US illegally to seek asylum, imposes stiffer penalties on those ineligible for asylum, and expedites the screening and removal process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bipartisan bill, had it passed, would have been harder to challenge in court and come with the money needed to enforce it. But after Trump came out against the bill, Republicans caved, sandbagging legislation co-drafted by one of their own — not once but twice, most recently last month.

Biden’s order will face legal challenges akin to those that greeted Trump’s efforts to use presidential authority to suspend migrant access to the US. Although the Biden administration has tailored its order to anticipate possible challenges, the courts will likely prevent implementation until cases against it have been heard and made their way up the judicial chain — a process that could take months and end up at the Supreme Court.

That will leave the southern border in a bizarre limbo. The current lull in border encounters has much more to do with Mexico’s effort to crack down on migrants heading north than a slackening of global demand or US policies. But Mexico could balk at any effort by the US to push more asylum applicants back across the border — a situation that gives it leverage over a US president seeking help with one of the biggest obstacles to his reelection. Given the less-than-tender mercies of Mexico’s law enforcement and overburdened immigration authorities, cynics could also be forgiven for thinking that the US is doing the same thing in its war on illegal immigration as it did in its war on terror: outsourcing its dirty work to countries less capable or willing to dwell on human rights and legal niceties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, even if the executive order stays intact, its lack of resources will leave the US asylum system mired in dysfunction. The Immigration Court backlog passed 3 million cases last November, rising by a million in just a year. Asylum applicants can wait years to have their cases resolved. Paperwork is routinely lost or, worse, never filed. Almost 200,000 deportation cases have been tossed since the start of the Biden administration because personnel hadn’t sent the needed notices to would-be immigrants. Asylum case outcomes vary wildly depending on the judge, with individual denial rates ranging from less than to 2% to 95%.

The overburdened asylum system is itself a symptom and consequence of two existential challenges that the US has yet to meet. First, for all the lip service and myth-making about being a nation of immigrants, America has yet to achieve an enduring national consensus on immigration. Second, the world writ large still labors under a set of well-meaning rules and principles governing refugees and asylum seekers that dates back to the end of World War II, before globalization revolutionized the way we travel, communicate, work and live. In practical terms, the US failure to devise reliable legal pathways for those seeking to work in a US economy that could not thrive without them forces those workers to seek alternative pathways. With the best of intentions, the system’s ironclad guarantee of due process offer such an avenue, one that those seeking a better life, whether for economic or other reasons, have understandably sought to exploit.

For better and worse, landmark legislation has always set the course that the US has followed on immigration. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Immigration Act of 1924, whose malignant restrictions were not redressed for almost 40 years, with the passage of the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. The last major immigration reform law was passed in 1986. Whether in terms of reforming the asylum system, creating a pathway to citizenship for the more than 10 million undocumented migrants in our midst, opening the door wider to workers whose ambition and genius have much to offer, or securing the border against adversaries, we’re long overdue for an overhaul. Forget the executive orders. That won’t happen until Congress acts. Instead of holding your breath waiting for that to happen, go vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

