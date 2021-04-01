Biden’s infrastructure plan: Where the money Is going
The $2.3 trillion proposal includes spending on bridges, roads, mass transit and water infrastructure
The White House rolled out a $2.3 trillion plan that makes major investments in the nation’s infrastructure, along with a series of tax increases on corporations. President Biden detailed the proposal in a speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.
The broad outline now goes to Capitol Hill. Republicans have indicated that they would be opposed to a large package accompanied by tax increases, meaning Democrats will likely need to leverage their slim majorities in Congress to pass it along party lines.
