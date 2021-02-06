Biden’s minimum-wage proposal: When would it reach $15 an hour?

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business lobbying group, has said $7.25 an hour is too low, but $15 is too high. Walmart Inc., the nation’s largest private employer, starts workers at $11 an hour. Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. and Costco Wholesale Corp. have raised their starting wages to $15 an hour. Starbucks Corp. in December said all of its U.S. workers would earn $15 or above in the next two to three years.

