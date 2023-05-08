Biden’s New Immigration Policy Cements End of Liberal Asylum Rules

For his part, Mr. Biden has landed on an approach that redirects asylum seekers to legal avenues, rather than trying to shut them out entirely. Those who wish to ask for protection here can still approach the border if they make an appointment—a process that has been taking migrants weeks or months—or else apply to a new program that allows them to fly here and live temporarily with a private sponsor. Crucially, both programs allow the U.S. to screen the people they are accepting and, even more important, decide in advance how many asylum seekers they are willing to take on.

