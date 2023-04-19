Bidens Paid About $170,000 in Taxes for 2022
- First couple reports $579,514 in adjusted gross income, slightly less than 2021
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden made $579,514 in adjusted gross income in 2022 during his second year as president, according to their tax returns released by the White House Tuesday.
The Bidens filed their tax return jointly and paid $137,658 in federal income tax, with an effective federal income-tax rate of 23.8%. They also paid $29,023 in Delaware income tax, and Dr. Biden paid $3,139 in Virginia income tax.
The Bidens’ 2022 income was slightly less than their 2021 income of $610,702, and most of it came from their salaries. Mr. Biden earned $400,000 as president and Dr. Biden earned $82,335 from Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches. Most of the rest of their income was from pensions and Social Security payments.
The couple released their annual tax returns on the April 18 deadline for most Americans and the White House said the president has now released 25 years of tax returns. The Bidens have resumed the presidential tradition of voluntarily releasing their tax returns after former President Donald Trump had declined to release his returns.
In 2022, the Bidens made charitable contributions of $20,180 or 3.5% of their income, compared with $17,394 for 2021. The donations were to 20 different charities, and the largest one of $5,000 was to the Beau Biden Foundation, named for the Bidens’ late son. A White House release described the foundation as a charity “dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse."
Other recipients of charitable donations included The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, an organization that provides compassionate care to those grieving the death of a military loved one, the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, a volunteer fire company in Wilmington, Del., and several churches.
Mr. Biden has continued to seek changes to the nation’s tax policies, including raising the top rate on wages and salaries to 39.6% for married couples with taxable income above $450,000. The Bidens’ 2022 taxable income was $534,912.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, also released their 2022 tax returns, as well as state income-tax returns for California and the District of Columbia. They reported $456,918 in adjusted gross income in 2022, after reporting nearly $1.7 million in 2021.
The drop in income for the second couple reflects a reduction in book royalties for the vice president and Mr. Emhoff’s departure from his law firm.
They paid $93,570 in federal income tax, for an effective federal rate of 20.5%. In 2022, the couple contributed $23,000 to charity, or 5% of their income.