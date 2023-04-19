Bidens Paid About $170,000 in Taxes for 2022

In 2022, the Bidens made charitable contributions of $20,180 or 3.5% of their income, compared with $17,394 for 2021. The donations were to 20 different charities, and the largest one of $5,000 was to the Beau Biden Foundation, named for the Bidens’ late son. A White House release described the foundation as a charity “dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse."