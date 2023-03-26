Biden's pick to head FAA withdraws nomination after Republican attacks3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
US President Joe Biden nominated Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to serve as FAA administrator.
US President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is withdrawing his nomination after Republican criticism that he was not qualified to serve as the top aviation regulator, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×