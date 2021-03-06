Biden’s plan to remake immigration system faces bipartisan pressure
- Rising numbers of migrant children and families at southern border prompts criticism less than two months into new administration
President Biden aims to chart a different course than his Democratic and Republican predecessors on immigration, but the recent rise in migrant children and families crossing the border illegally is sparking a political backlash that could complicate his efforts.
Mr. Biden’s team has said it is trying to reduce the immigration system’s reliance on long-term detention of asylum seekers and more quickly process unaccompanied children and families out of custody. That is a departure from both the Trump and Obama administrations, which relied on detention and deterrence as key tools to ensure the border wasn’t overrun.
