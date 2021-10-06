Biden’s science guru has a plan to stop the next pandemic in its tracks

That many things that on first glance seem impossible are tractable if you tackle them piece by piece. I felt that about the Human Genome Project. There was a major gulp at the beginning, thinking. “How in the world were we going to sequence the human genome?" But step by step, we got it done. At the Broad, many projects came along like that: At the beginning, they seemed inconceivable. Then they become conceivable. Then they become tractable. I feel the same way about pandemic preparedness. There's a tremendous amount to be done, but if we take the pieces that are laid out here and apply ourselves with serious national purpose, we can get this done.