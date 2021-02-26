Biden’s stimulus and the ‘financialization’ of taxes

Biden’s stimulus and the ‘financialization’ of taxes4 min read . 01:05 AM IST
How to pay for all the new spending? The president proposes heavier reliance on capital-gains levies
A central Republican criticism of the $1.9 trillion Covid “stimulus" Democrats plan to ram through Capitol Hill is that taxes will have to rise eventually to pay back all the debt funding this spree. That’s more controversial than it ought to be—Democrats and their intellectual enablers seem certain money grows on trees—but it also elides an interesting question: Which taxes?
This is what no one bothered to talk about when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified to Congress this week about the current conduct of monetary policy—and yes, I mean taxation. Theorists and practitioners increasingly blur the lines between monetary and fiscal policy on the spending side of the government’s ledger. The next shoe to drop will be the entanglement between the Fed and Treasury on the revenue side.
