Biden’s task forces Take On Covid-19, Climate Change

President Biden marked the early weeks of his presidency with his broad use of executive action, but he has another go-to move: the task force.

The Biden administration has established about two dozen new interagency working groups, advisory councils, task forces, committees and offices, which are charged with producing more than 80 reports, proposals for future policy, plans and reviews of current policies, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of more than 40 executive actions made public.

That’s more groups created via presidential decree than his most-recent predecessors had at this point in their administrations. Former President Donald Trump, who often relied on a cadre of informal advisers to inform his decisions, had created one new task force and one new office by the same point in his administration, and former President Barack Obama had set up five new panels.

Mr. Biden’s aides and backers say the proliferation of panels—including two unveiled this week to coordinate government efforts on carbon-reduction technologies and to review the national-security aspects of the administration’s China strategy—demonstrates a deliberative approach to governing that seeks to incorporate expert input.

“This is how a normal administration operates," said Chris Lu, who managed Mr. Obama’s first-term cabinet. “It brings together experts from inside and outside the government to provide the best advice in order to solve big problems."

Some Republicans, critical of Mr. Biden’s reversal of swaths of his predecessor’s agenda, counter that the task-force blitz allows bureaucrats to tackle issues that Congress should confront.

“The [executive orders] that stop or undo a previous president’s orders are bad enough," Sen. Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.) said. “But forming panels, councils, commissions is even worse. In addition to creating costly bureaucracies, it threatens to bypass the first branch of government elected by citizens to create public policy."

Some of Mr. Biden’s allies on the left, meanwhile, argue the administration is putting off some big policy changes, particularly around immigration, and that pushing contentious issues to a task force could lead to a protracted process. The president has ordered up three new immigration-related task forces, including one to reunite immigrant families separated at the Southern border under the Trump administration.

“We’re dealing with a life-and-death situation on the border where migrants are living in a squalor," said Erika Pinheiro, litigation and policy director for immigration advocacy group Al Otro Lado. “And so, you know, the various task forces and review boards and all of that, to me, just don’t go far enough and frankly are just continuing to cause harm."

Mr. Biden proposed a broad immigration bill on his first day in office, but it is unlikely to pass in its current form in Congress. He has also taken executive actions related to immigration, including reversing Mr. Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S. for residents from predominantly Muslim countries and pausing most deportations for 100 days. He hasn’t rescinded some Trump-era rules, such as a ban imposed last year on most forms of legal immigration in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

White House spokesman T.J. Ducklo said Wednesday that Mr. Biden signed more executive orders in his first week in office than any other president, and he said the task forces and other groups were needed to take on more-complex problems.

“Some of our biggest problems can’t be solved overnight," Mr. Ducklo said. “This is how responsible and effective leaders govern and it’s why the American people elected Joe Biden to be their president."

Mr. Biden is expected to form another task force that will likely be closely watched—a promised commission examining proposed changes to the Supreme Court. During his presidential campaign, progressives urged him to endorse adding justices to the court to weaken its conservative majority, while Mr. Trump and Republicans warned Mr. Biden would pack the courts as president. Mr. Biden said he was not a “fan of court packing" but would create a commission to study potential changes.

In general, the groups are tasked with formulating recommendations for Mr. Biden as the administration develops its early policies. Most are required to report at least initial findings to the president within 60 to 120 days.

Mr. Biden’s new groups aren’t as high-profile as some bipartisan presidential commissions in the past, such as a deficit-reduction panel led by former Sen. Alan Simpson (R., Wyo.) and Erskine Bowles, chief of staff in the Clinton White House. Mr. Biden’s groups so far are largely focused on finding ways his administration can implement his agenda—in many cases without legislation.

Most of the new groups, which rely on existing agency resources, are made up of cabinet members or representatives from their agencies. Some include specialists and stakeholders from outside the government, who either won’t be paid for their service or are only allowed to collect reimbursement for travel expenses.

For example, the Covid Health Equity Task Force has 12 private-sector members, including physicians, public-health specialists, nurses, a former head of an Alaska nonprofit representing tribal governments and a South Florida student.

Mr. Biden’s allies say such outreach is necessary given the complicated conditions the country is facing. “They are thinking deliberately and smartly, and they are building out the processes, and the teams, and the thinking needed to deliver," said Scott Mulhauser, a Democratic consultant and former aide to Mr. Biden.

Some of Mr. Biden’s task forces are charged with addressing intractable problems that previous administrations grappled with, such as a 90-day commission to review how the Pentagon handles sexual-assault cases, according to a memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Others are focused on working across government agencies to implement Mr. Biden’s agenda, including the new National Climate Task Force, which met for the first time Thursday, and Office of Domestic Climate Policy that will coordinate the administration’s efforts on climate change. Mr. Biden has also set up a Covid-19 Pandemic Testing Board that will coordinate the government’s efforts to promote testing and make recommendations for making it more widely accessible.

Eliza Collins contributed to this article.

