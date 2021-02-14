Biden’s task forces Take On Covid-19, Climate Change

The Biden administration has established about two dozen new interagency working groups, advisory councils, task forces, committees and offices, which are charged with producing more than 80 reports, proposals for future policy, plans and reviews of current policies, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of more than 40 executive actions made public.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in