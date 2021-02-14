Biden’s task forces Take On Covid-19, Climate Change

Biden’s task forces Take On Covid-19, Climate Change5 min read . 14 Feb 2021
The 25 groups created via presidential decree are more than prior administrations had at this point
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 25 groups created via presidential decree are more than prior administrations had at this point
President Biden marked the early weeks of his presidency with his broad use of executive action, but he has another go-to move: the task force.
The Biden administration has established about two dozen new interagency working groups, advisory councils, task forces, committees and offices, which are charged with producing more than 80 reports, proposals for future policy, plans and reviews of current policies, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of more than 40 executive actions made public.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.