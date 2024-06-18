Biden’s tough-on-China stance threatens green America push

Solar-panel maker Qcells, a unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha, is spending billions of dollars to expand in Georgia. Yet Hal Connolly, vice president of public policy and government relations at Qcells, said last month that customers are opting to buy imported panels that are priced below what it would cost to make them in the U.S. The company and its peers are “losing millions of dollars per month," he said at an International Trade Commission hearing on the antidumping petition.