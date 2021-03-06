Biden’s USDA chief is exploring making a carbon bank for farmers

Vilsack, 70, was confirmed last week by the Senate and takes the top spot at the US Department of Agriculture after some volatile years for American farmers amid the Trump administration’s trade war with China. While a deal with the Asian country was eventually reached, the USDA still continued a historic aid program for growers amid the pandemic’s economic blow. A focus on climate change, which Vilsack said is “the priority" in the coming 12 months, would be a big shift from his predecessor.