Biden’s vaccine path gets tougher as pace of shots slows 37%

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Thursday found that 9% of respondents in April hadn’t gotten the vaccine but still planned to as soon as possible, down from 30% a month earlier. Another 15% said they’d wait and see, while 19% said they would never get it or would do so only if required. Lack of information remains a hurdle -- 29% of respondents, and 42% of Hispanic respondents, said they’re not sure if they’re yet eligible.