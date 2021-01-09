'Big announcement soon': Trump hints at creating own platform after Twitter ban

Trump then took his official @POTUS account to accuse Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies "to silence me". "Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," he said in a series of tweets from the @POTUS account.