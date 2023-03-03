It's a far cry from the days when musicians would clamour for the opportunity to perform at a Royal event. But, for many millennials and Gen Zs in the UK, Royalism just doesn't sit well. Take Adele, for example. She's all about representing her working-class roots from Tottenham, which is one of the most ethnically diverse areas in the country. She's got bigger fish to fry than playing for a bunch of Royals.