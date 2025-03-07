Big chunk of North American trade remains exposed to tariffs
SummaryThe Trump reprieve applies to products covered under a 2020 pact, which leaves a lot of goods still subject to the new 25% tariff levels.
President Trump on Thursday suspended for one month the 25% tariffs he placed on Mexican and Canadian products earlier this week. But there’s a catch: The deal only applies to goods that had been traded duty-free under a 2020 North American trade agreement.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more