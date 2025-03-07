Big chunk of North American trade remains exposed to tariffs

Only about 10% of total Mexican exports to the U.S. in 2024 faced any tariffs at all. This included about $11 billion in auto parts and $7 billion in passenger vehicles that likely couldn’t meet USMCA rules of origin. It also included about $9 billion in low-tariff oil products in which suppliers opted to pay the duty rather than deal with the paperwork and compliance costs required to make a claim under USMCA.