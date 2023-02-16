‘Big deal, will make big difference’: Joe Biden on Elon Musk's plan to open Tesla's charging network to rivals
By late 2024, Tesla will open 7,500 new and existing Superchargers and Destination Chargers, the Biden administration said on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden has praised the plan by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk to open part of its electric vehicle charging network. He said that the move is a "big deal" and will "make big difference."
