Last year in January, Musk had slammed the US President after he left out the name of Tesla in a post that talked about the future of electric vehicles in America. Tesla CEO was was miffed after the President excluded the name of the electric vehicle manufacturer in a Twitter post where he said, “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before." Replying to his tweet, Musk had wrote the name of "Tesla" in all caps. In another tweet, he had said, "Biden is a damp Socks puppet in human form."