‘Big German investments in India soon’1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The sheer fact that you have 12 CEOs of big German companies coming to India shows that there is huge interest. We had big shots like SAP and Siemens and ThyssenKrupp come here.
New Delhi: Major German investments are imminent in India’s automotive and health sectors, the country’s Ambassador said in an interview following German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to New Delhi in February.
