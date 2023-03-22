‘Big German investments in India soon’

I think the India-Germany relationship is at an all-time high and what we see now is very intense and extremely fruitful cooperation in many areas. The proof of that is in my tenure of seven months. We have had the German foreign minister visit twice and the Chancellor once. I want to stress that this is not only because of the G-20, but because the new government really wants to reach out to India. We’ll have the economics minister and the minister of development cooperation coming. We might also have the defence minister coming. So the interest in India is very palpable.