Big joining bonus from firms, but many young graduates prefer going to startups

That’s not going to lure the cohort that banks are courting. A July 16 survey of 16-24-year olds’ mental health from Aviva PLC, the British insurer and wealth manager, showed that not only was this age group the most affected by the pandemic but it has also made 47% of those employed less career-oriented. Nor is the option of then going off to spend more time and money getting an MBA or CFA or both. College students know the real action no longer lies in a dealing room but in a start-up or in a major tech firm. Those may involve long hours too but they also have flexibility — along with a potential shortcut to untold riches, maybe even going into space.