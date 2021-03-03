Big oil ‘friends’ the carbon tax

Big oil ‘friends’ the carbon tax3 min read . 04:57 PM IST
In the dance of the decades, one good result from greens losing their minds.
The ice did not break. There was not peace in the valley on Monday because the American Petroleum Institute, the nation’s premier fossil-fuel lobby, revealed that it’s leaning toward supporting a carbon tax.
Don’t expect a revolution. Ten years from now, maybe. But the Obama-Biden left long ago lost any interest in this favorite nostrum of economists. This is one of the tragedies of climate politics in our era.
