BIG relief for Canada work permit applicants as IRCC decides to fast track processing with automation
The move comes as Canada is facing large backlogs in processing PGWP and work permit extensions
In a big relief for applicants, the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is planning to implement automation to fast-track the processing of post-graduation work permits (PGWPs) and work permit extensions. The move comes as Canada is facing large backlogs in processing PGWP and work permit extensions.