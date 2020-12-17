Subscribe
Home >News >World >Big Tech and antitrust: A path forward
Despite the forceful rhetoric of the antitrust debate, there’s still much we don’t know

Big Tech and antitrust: A path forward

6 min read . 05:00 PM IST Matt Perault , The Wall Street Journal

With so much uncertainty, let’s embrace a policy agenda that is premised on curiosity

As the debate over big tech and antitrust intensified over the past year, certainty reigned.

On one side are those who are certain that companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are monopolies, dominant in individual markets like search, social networking, e-commerce and app stores. They are certain that mergers between companies like Facebook and Instagram reduced competition. And they’re certain that antitrust law has calcified, unable to account for new technologies. As a recent report by the House Judiciary Committee claimed, “companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups…have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons."

