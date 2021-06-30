Big tech companies need to be responsible, accountable: Jaishankar

Stating that he was laying out his argument as a pro-technology person who has seen how technology changes lives, the minister said, “In a democratic society we have to ask ourselves - big tech is there. It is in my life, very visibly in my life. So you have a big presence. Where is the responsibility which comes with it? They have huge power, where is the accountability? And they harvest our data as they do across the world. You have the opposite of the American Revolution – representation but no taxation."