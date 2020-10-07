Big tech's $5 trillion reckoning has to start somewhere

Out of the group, though, Amazon seems to have engaged in the most egregious anticompetitive behavior, especially in regards to third-party sellers on its marketplace platform. Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported Amazon’s employees used these vendors' data to inform the development of its own products. The company had previously vowed it would not use individual seller data to launch its private-label offerings, but the House investigation confirmed through several interviews with former employees and current sellers that Amazon had misused seller data and “routinely bullies and mistreats" them. And while Amazon publicly called third-party sellers “partners," the investigation showed that behind closed doors, it referred to them as “internal competitors." This is not great news for the nearly 2 million small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon’s platform, roughly 40% of which rely on the company’s marketplace as their sole source of income.