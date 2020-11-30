Big Tech's dominance under threat

In the US, Section 230, CDA, that empowered the rise of Big Tech is currently under threat, the likes of which it has not faced before. This threat puts websites that host user content at risk of significant consequences. Section 230, CDA states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider." In other words, online publishing platforms that host or republish speech are not legally liable for content that they do not create. They are protected against a deluge of laws that might otherwise hold them legally responsible for what others say or do. Section 230, CDA also states that, "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected." Therefore, online publishing platforms are free to moderate user-posted content off their websites.