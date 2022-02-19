‘Big threat crushed’: Top US health expert shares insight on Covid-19 pandemic

Top US Health Expert Faheem Younus on Saturday took to microblogging site Twitter, to say that SARS-CoV2 and its variants might have grappled the world, but ‘new treatments and vaccines have crushed the big threat’.

Younus in his tweet cited the Hepatitis B and C pandemic that killed a number of lives globally. He said that these pandemics took a number of lives globally, however, now “Hep B has an effective vaccine and Hep C treatments cure -90% of patients".

"Thirty years ago, Hepatitis B and C killed countless ppl globally. Now, Hep B has an effective vaccine and Hep C treatments cure ~90% of patients. SARS-CoV2 is a much simpler virus. Variants may cause future waves but new treatments and vaccines have crushed the big threat." the tweet read.

Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is a major global health problem. It can cause chronic infection and puts people at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hepatitis C virus (HCV) causes both acute and chronic infection. Acute HCV infections are usually asymptomatic and most do not lead to a life-threatening disease. Around 30% (15–45%) of infected persons spontaneously clear the virus within 6 months of infection without any treatment.

The Coronavirus pandemic has ebbed in most countries after the Omicron variant had led to a sudden surge of Covid cases worldwide leading to a third wave. However, the third wave ebbed sooner than the rather deadlier second wave that claimed significantly large number of lives.

Younus mentioned that the now available treatments and vaccines against the novel coronavirus have the potential to fight every variant that is or maybe will come up.

