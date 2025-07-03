Big Win for Trump! Republican holdouts back Big beautiful Bill after days of resistance

A group of House Republican holdouts has shifted their stance and decided to support bringing US President Donald Trump’s legislative package to the floor, backing down after days of resistance that threatened to derail the final vote, CNN reported.
The group includes both hardline conservatives, who had criticised the bill for adding $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years, and moderate Republicans, who voiced concerns over proposed Medicaid cuts, according to the report.
(This is a breaking news)
(With inputs from CNN)